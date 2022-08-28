Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman Placed On Injured List Due To Tattoo Infection

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees added yet another left-handed pitcher to their injured list on Saturday.

Prior to first pitch against the Oakland Athletics, the Yankees announced that they’ve placed flamethrowing southpaw Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list due to a leg infection from a recent tattoo wound.

The 34-year-old big league veteran, in his sixth season with the Yankees, has displayed an uncharacteristic 13th year in his career. Tattooed by hitters all season, Chapman’s ERA currently sits at 4.70 which is a career-high. In fact, the left-hander hasn’t finished a season yet with an ERA of four or above. He’s tossed 30 2/3 innings while allowing 22 hits and striking out 35 batters.

Chapman last took the mound for the Yankees on Aug. 19 which saw him last just 1/3 of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays — allowing two walks, one hit, and one earned run en route to a 4-0 loss.

Prior to tonight?s game, the Yankees placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/24) with an infected wound from a recent tattoo. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 27, 2022

On Thursday, the Yankees placed fellow lefty and 2022 American League All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list, due to a groin sprain.

Nevertheless, the Yankees remain first in the A.L. East, sitting atop with a nine-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Including Saturday’s contest against the Athletics, the Yankees have 35 games remaining on their regular-season schedule.