Bruins Notes: Boston Has Tough Decisions Ahead With Cuts

Bruins opening night is getting closer by the day, which means we’re going to get a better look at the roster.

Boston made its first round of cuts earlier this week. While there were no surprises this time around, things will start to get a bit trickier as more cuts are needed.

The Bruins have A.J. Greer fighting for a spot in the lineup and he’s given them every reason to keep him around. Greer potted two goals in Boston’s preseason overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday and dropped the gloves last weekend against the Philadelphia Flyers. He’s brought energy, grit and physicality — something the Bruins were desperately missing last year — to the bottom six.

What’s more, Greer was skating with Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle on Friday during practice at Warrior Ice Arena for the second straight day.

“I thought he earned it, and we wanted to see what that would look like,” Montgomery told reporters this week. “The way he played (Tuesday) and the first game, wanted to see what he would look like with Smith and Coyle.”

Trent Frederic normally has occupied that spot, but it appears Jim Montgomery has liked what he’s seen from Greer and is trying to get a better look as another week of camp wraps up. Frederic, along with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek, could be on the block if Greer continues to impress the way he has.

Jack Studnicka didn’t have his best showing in Boston’s first preseason game, but after a chat with Montgomery, he came out and responded well against New York. Studnicka has been trying to make the team out of camp for the last few seasons now, and he’ll likely start in Providence once again, but he’s certainly giving Montgomery something to think about.