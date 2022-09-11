CT Sun Wrap: Aces Hold Off Sun, Take Game 1 Of WNBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun’s quest for their first ever WNBA championship got off to a sour start Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Aces, falling 67-64, just three days after defeating the defending champion Chicago Sky in dramatic fashion.

The Aces lead the five-game series 1-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The best player in a series can often swing things in their teams favor. That seems like it could be the case for A’ja Wilson and the Aces.

The presence of Wilson, the 2022 WNBA MVP, was a gamechanger for the Aces in their Game 1 win over the Sun — who have ridden their double-big lineup through the playoffs, but struggled to respond when faced with another dominant force in the paint. Connecticut’s duo of Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each had individual struggles against Wilson and were thoroughly outplayed down the stretch.

In response to the inability to play their own game, Curt Miller’s squad decided to slow the pace of play down and try to work into their looks. As anyone who has watched the Sun all season would tell you, that proved to be a poor decision.

Unable to play with pace, the Sun played directly into the hands of the Aces and now have a hole to climb out of moving forward in the best-of-five series.