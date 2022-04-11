Celtics Odds: Where Postseason Prices Stand Entering NBA Playoffs
Boston has the fifth-shortest prices to win the NBA championship
The Boston Celtics now will head to the NBA Playoffs after earning a dominant win in their regular-season finale Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Boston, with the win, will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will begin their postseason run against the winner of the Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Play-In Game. Their first-round matchup is set to tip off Sunday.
With that, it only makes sense to check out DraftKings Sportsbook’s updated betting prices pertaining to both the NBA Championship and the Eastern Conference title.
Boston owns the fifth-best betting prices to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy at 9-to-1. The Celtics, to no surprise, have shorter odds to emerge from the Eastern Conference as they’re the third on the list at +325.
Here are the odds pertaining to both:
2021-22 NBA Champion
Phoenix Suns +260
Milwaukee Bucks +550
Brooklyn Nets +600
Golden State Warriors +850
Boston Celtics +900
Miami Heat +1000
Memphis Grizzlies +1300
Philadelphia 76ers +1400
Utah Jazz +2500
Denver Nuggets +3000
Dallas Mavericks +3000
Los Angeles Clippers +3500
Toronto Raptors +10000
Chicago Bulls +100000
Minnesota Timberwolves +11000
Atlanta Hawks +18000
Cleveland Cavaliers +25000
New Orleans Pelicans +50000
Charlotte Hornets +50000
San Antonio Spurs +100000
Eastern Conference Winner
Bucks +250
Nets +320
Celtics +425
76ers +450
Heat +475
Raptors +4000
Bulls +4500
Hawks +8000
Cavaliers +10000
Hornets +30000
The Celtics were 40-to-1 to win the NBA title and 18-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference entering the season, but a rough start to the campaign caused those prices to balloon.
Of course, Boston’s in-season turnaround caused a dramatic slash throughout the second half of the season. Boston, after all, was 60-to-1 to win the NBA championship after the February trade deadline and then got moved to 30-to-1 just one week later.
The Celtics could have to go through a gauntlet in order to claim the organization’s 18th banner — potentially the Nets, Bucks, Heat and Suns — but those who have preseason tickets (and especially those who bought at 60-to-1) have to be feeling great.