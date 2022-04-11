Celtics Odds: Where Postseason Prices Stand Entering NBA Playoffs Boston has the fifth-shortest prices to win the NBA championship by Sean T. McGuire 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics now will head to the NBA Playoffs after earning a dominant win in their regular-season finale Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston, with the win, will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will begin their postseason run against the winner of the Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Play-In Game. Their first-round matchup is set to tip off Sunday.

With that, it only makes sense to check out DraftKings Sportsbook’s updated betting prices pertaining to both the NBA Championship and the Eastern Conference title.

Boston owns the fifth-best betting prices to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy at 9-to-1. The Celtics, to no surprise, have shorter odds to emerge from the Eastern Conference as they’re the third on the list at +325.

Here are the odds pertaining to both:

2021-22 NBA Champion

Phoenix Suns +260

Milwaukee Bucks +550

Brooklyn Nets +600

Golden State Warriors +850

Boston Celtics +900

Miami Heat +1000

Memphis Grizzlies +1300

Philadelphia 76ers +1400

Utah Jazz +2500

Denver Nuggets +3000

Dallas Mavericks +3000

Los Angeles Clippers +3500

Toronto Raptors +10000

Chicago Bulls +100000

Minnesota Timberwolves +11000

Atlanta Hawks +18000

Cleveland Cavaliers +25000

New Orleans Pelicans +50000

Charlotte Hornets +50000

San Antonio Spurs +100000

Eastern Conference Winner

Bucks +250

Nets +320

Celtics +425

76ers +450

Heat +475

Raptors +4000

Bulls +4500

Hawks +8000

Cavaliers +10000

Hornets +30000

The Celtics were 40-to-1 to win the NBA title and 18-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference entering the season, but a rough start to the campaign caused those prices to balloon.

Of course, Boston’s in-season turnaround caused a dramatic slash throughout the second half of the season. Boston, after all, was 60-to-1 to win the NBA championship after the February trade deadline and then got moved to 30-to-1 just one week later.

The Celtics could have to go through a gauntlet in order to claim the organization’s 18th banner — potentially the Nets, Bucks, Heat and Suns — but those who have preseason tickets (and especially those who bought at 60-to-1) have to be feeling great.