Ex-Red Sox Pitches In Kilt, Alongside World Series Trophy In Game

Jonathan Papelbon is back to being Jonathan Papelbon

by

32 minutes ago

How long did it take you to figure out this story is about former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon?

There were roughly 1,000 things that could have given it away. The fact that it was a Savannah Bananas game was clue No. 1 for anyone who follows Pap on Twitter. Bringing a — replica, presumably — World Series trophy was clue No. 2. The kilt? Well that just straight up gave it away.

Papelbon, a 2007 World Series champion with the Red Sox, made an appearance for the Savannah Bananas this weekend. Fittingly, he came out to his Red Sox entrance song “Shipping Up To Boston” with the trophy in hand before pitching a scoreless final inning — obviously.

The 41-year-old, last having pitched in 2016, has technically never retired. Could a comeback be in store? Probably not, but it’s nice seeing him have in his unofficial retirement. Who’s next up for the Bananas? If Papelbon had his way, Johnny Damon.

Never change Pap.

More Red Sox:

Ex-Red Sox Pitches In Kilt, Alongside World Series Trophy In Game
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, catcher Reese McGuire and pitching coach Dave Bush
Previous Article

Ultimate Red Sox Show: Dave Bush On Pitching Depth In Minors

Picked For You

Related