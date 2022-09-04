Ex-Red Sox Pitches In Kilt, Alongside World Series Trophy In Game

NESN Logo Sign In

How long did it take you to figure out this story is about former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon?

There were roughly 1,000 things that could have given it away. The fact that it was a Savannah Bananas game was clue No. 1 for anyone who follows Pap on Twitter. Bringing a — replica, presumably — World Series trophy was clue No. 2. The kilt? Well that just straight up gave it away.

Papelbon, a 2007 World Series champion with the Red Sox, made an appearance for the Savannah Bananas this weekend. Fittingly, he came out to his Red Sox entrance song “Shipping Up To Boston” with the trophy in hand before pitching a scoreless final inning — obviously.

Nothing quite like World Series Champ, Jonathan Papelbon, coming to pitch in a kilt for your Nanners with the World Series trophy sitting behind the mound the whole time? pic.twitter.com/NgNWLaJc2F — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 3, 2022

The 41-year-old, last having pitched in 2016, has technically never retired. Could a comeback be in store? Probably not, but it’s nice seeing him have in his unofficial retirement. Who’s next up for the Bananas? If Papelbon had his way, Johnny Damon.

I had so much fun with @TheSavBananas I even made a damn TikTok video. First one ever! I think the next dude to go to Savannah needs to be @JohnnyDamon, it?d be epic! pic.twitter.com/1ryFnjb9FA — Jonathan Papelbon (@TheRealJPap58) September 4, 2022

Never change Pap.