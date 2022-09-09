MLB Reveals Three Significant Rule Changes That’ll Begin In 2023 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball games will look a bit different beginning in 2023.

MLB on Friday announced three significant rule changes geared toward generating more game action and improving pace of play. The changes include a pitch timer, bigger bases and restrictions on defensive shifting.

The changes were approved by the competition committee, an 11-person panel consisting of six representatives appointed by the league, four active players and one umpire.

Here’s a quick overview of each new rule, per MLB. A more in-depth breakdown can be found here.

New on-field rules instituted beginning with the 2023 season to create more game action and improve pace of play: https://t.co/wf01JRYC3t pic.twitter.com/ZlhkeyBPKE — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2022

Pitch timer

There will be a 15-second timer between pitches with the bases empty and a 20-second timer between pitches with runners on base. Additionally, there will be a 30-second timer between batters. A hitter receives one timeout per plate appearance.

Pitchers who violate the timer will be charged with an automatic ball. Batters who violate the timer will be charged with a strike.