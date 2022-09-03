Nick Pivetta’s Outing Ends Early Due To Apparent Injury Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta made his way to the locker room earlier than expected Friday night when facing the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

Pivetta only made it through three innings as he exited the game early due to an apparent lower body injury. On the final batter he faced in his outing in the top of the third, Leody Taveras grounded a sharp comebacker that ricocheted off Pivetta’s leg. The Red Sox announced Pivetta sustained a left calf contusion.

Pivetta was still able to gather the ball and throw onto first base for the final out of the inning, but hobbled his way off the field and needed some assistance getting down the dugout steps. Pivetta never reappeared from the dugout with Tyler Danish taking over the right-hander starter.

Pivetta was in the midst of a solid performance as he had only allowed one run on four hits while striking out two and walking two through the first three innings.

While the Red Sox’s starting rotation has dealt with numerous injuries this season, Pivetta has been one of the club’s most durable pitchers. Friday was the 27th start of the season for Pivetta, which makes him the clear leader in that category for the Red Sox. Rich Hill is second in most starts made with 20.

Injury luck hasn’t been on the Red Sox’s side this season as another Boston pitcher received tough injury news prior to the game.