Where Extension Talks Stand With Celtics Forward Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics and Grant Williams reportedly are due for some unfinished business regarding a new payday for the 23-year-old.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported, citing a league source, that Williams and the Celtics had previously engaged in contract extension discussions. However, the two sides put a pause on it and have not re-engaged ever since.

“Gallinari was slated to contend for minutes with Grant Williams, who was the primary big off the bench last season,” Weiss wrote. “Williams is eligible for an extension and held talks with the organization earlier this offseason, but those have not resumed since July, per a league source.”

While contract talks between the Celtics and Williams have remained rather silent this offseason, we’ve seen and heard plenty from the three-year veteran. During Celtics Jr. Camp on Aug. 23, Williams revealed to members of the media that he and teammate Jaylen Brown had touched base on the rumors surrounding Brown, the Brooklyn Nets, and previously disgruntled star Kevin Durant.

Last season, serving as a major outside shooting threat off the bench for the Celtics, Williams shot a career-best 41.1% from three-point territory — attempting 3.4 per game. He also averaged 7.8 points, shot 47.5% from the field, and 90.5% from the free-throw line, which were also a trio of career highs.