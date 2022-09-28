So Far, Patriots Haven’t Made Needed Special Teams Improvement

NESN Logo Sign In

Statistically, the Patriots in 2021 had their worst season on special teams in the Bill Belichick era. Normally one of the best units in the NFL, New England’s special teams group was atypically sloppy across the board.

The unit ranked 18th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, which basically functions as football’s version of baseball’s wins-above-replacement (WAR) stat. The poor grade marked the worst DVOA showing for Patriots special teams since Belichick took over as New England’s head coach in 2000. In the previous 21 seasons, New England never finished lower than 16th (three times) and finished in the top 10 a whopping 16 times, including first overall in 2020 — Cam Achord’s first campaign as special teams coordinator.

Normally, special teams aren’t worth talking about. The Patriots over the years were so good that their excellence on special teams didn’t really matter. It was more of an additional talking point to bring up when discussing Belichick’s detail-oriented greatness as a head coach. Any gripes over Belichick devoting significant money and using roster spots on special-teams only players were futile in the face of New England sustaining the greatest dynasty in professional sports history.

But these are different times. The Patriots are an average-at-best team, more susceptible to their games being won and lost on the margins. Field position, field goals, kick/punt coverage and special teams turnovers absolutely make a difference in a post-Tom Brady world.

However, there was reason to believe Belichick and Achord would clean things up this season. After all, Belichick is Belichick, and Achord was at the helm in 2020 when Patriots special teams finished first in DVOA. Plus, Matthew Slater still is around, Nick Folk is rock-solid on field goals and Jake Bailey, one of the highest-paid punters in football, is healthy again after an uncharacteristically down season in 2021. Moreover, while Belichick finally trimmed some of New England’s special teams salary fat. Brandon King left in free agency and Justin Bethel was released before roster cutdowns, but Belichick still filled 53-man roster spots with special teams-first players, including rookie UDFAs Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell.

So, have things improved?

Nope. In fact, through three games, they actually have gotten worse.