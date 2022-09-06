Red Sox Notes: Michael Wacha Delivered ‘A Solid Start’ Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Wacha continues to prove to be the Boston Red Sox’s strongest offseason investment with his latest outing against both his former club and a fellow American League East foe on Monday.

Despite taking home a no-decision following a one-run loss at Tropicana Field, Wacha delievered his eighth consecutive five-plus inning start — allowing two or fewer runs in four of them. Kicking off a three-game series against the division’s second-placed Tampa Bay Rays, Wacha tossed six innings while letting up two runs off seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters. The 31-year-old reached the 1,00th strikeout of his major league career in the contest.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora applauded Wacha’s milestone while also touching on the valuable consistency he’s provided the starting rotation during his first year in Boston.

“He battled,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This guy, every five days, is a solid start. He gives you a chance to win. I know he got his 1,000 strikeout. He earned it. He threw the ball extremely well.”

Walking off the mound in the sixth inning, Wacha ended his night by striking out Rays shortstop Taylor Walls to reach the accomplishment.

“I think it’s pretty cool, Wacha said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Got the ball. … Probably go in a box in the parents house. … It’s a pretty cool milestone for sure but nothing too crazy, though.”

Here are more notes from Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game: