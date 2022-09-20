Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineups: Brayan Bello Opens Series In Cincinnati

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello returns to the mound for the Red Sox on Tuesday night as Boston opens a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Bello has been arguably Boston’s biggest bright spot during the month of September. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 1.65 ERA in 16 1/3 innings during his three starts this month. He’s struck out 18 batters with three earned runs despite the Red Sox struggling with a 1-2 record with him on the mound during the span.

The Reds will counter with left-hander Nick Lodolo.

Yu Chang will get his third straight start at a third different position, playing first base and batting eighth for the Red Sox. Kiké Hernández will start at second base and bat seventh while Rob Refsnyder will start in center and bat sixth.

You can watch Tuesday’s game from Cincinnati with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out Red Sox-Reds starting lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (71-75)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Yu Chang, 1B

Connor Wong, C