Jamie Collins Reunion? Patriots Reportedly Host Linebacker For Visit

Could yet another Jamie Collins reunion be in the works?

The free agent linebacker visited the New England Patriots on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Collins has logged three separate stints with New England, playing for the Patriots from 2013 to 2016 and then again in 2019 and 2021. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has been unsigned since his most recent Patriots contract expired in March.

Though no longer possessing the elite athleticism he boasted earlier in his career, Collins was a solid depth piece in the Patriots’ front seven last season, finishing as the team’s highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus. He appeared in 10 games after coming over from Detroit midseason, tallying 20 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two pass breakups and one acrobatic interception.

“I don’t know how many players in the league could make that play,” head coach Bill Belichick said of Collins’ pick, which came in a November win over the Carolina Panthers. “Not very many. It was a tremendous play.”

Jamie went up and got it.



The Patriots revamped their linebacking corps this offseason, with players like Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings replacing Super Bowl-winning veterans Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Collins. McMillan started New England’s season opener alongside returning starter Ja’Whaun Bentley, with Wilson getting the nod over McMillan in Week 2.