Red Sox World Series Champ Tells Great Story Of What Made Him Sign With Boston

Boston Red Sox World Series champion Keith Foulke entered free agency for the first time in his career following the 2003 season.

In need of a reliable closer, the Red Sox were intent on signing the right-handed reliever, who tallied a league-leading 43 saves with the Oakland Athletics the year prior.

While the organization helped their cause by handing Foulke a strong, four-year, $24 million contract, it was the Red Sox knowing Foulke was an avid hockey fan that really enticed him to come to Boston.

“The Bruins weren’t in town, so we went to a basketball game. Sat on the floor, which is great,” Foulke recalled to Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley on Thursday during NESN’s game broadcast of the Red Sox and Texas Rangers. “But they presented me with an Orr jersey when I left and Bobby called me and left a voicemail. And he told me a few things about Boston, and the money was good, but what he told me about winning in Boston, he said, ‘You win in Boston, you’ll never be forgotten.’ I told the wife at the time, I was like, ‘Pack your stuff, we’re going to Boston.’ That was the last nail.”

Orr’s words certainly rang true as Foulke now has a place in Red Sox lore for what he and the team accomplished in 2004. Foulke recorded the final out of the World Series that year, snaring a grounder from Édgar Rentería and flipping the ball to Doug Mientkiewicz to claim the title for the Red Sox for the first time in 86 years.

“You play for 11 or 12 years and you’re only remembered for one, but I’m like, I’m fine with that,” Foulke said. “Greatest experience of my life. Hands down.”

Foulke ended up playing two more seasons in Boston and finished his three years with the Red Sox with a 13-9 record and a 3.73 ERA to go along with 47 saves.