Red Sox Wrap: Rays Overwhelm Boston In Triston Casas’ Big Night

The Boston Red Sox lost 8-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox dropped to 67-70 after the loss, and the Rays improved to 76-58.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Triston Casas hit his first big league home run Tuesday night, and he ended up being the only Red Sox player to bring in runs against the Rays, until Tommy Pham’s eighth inning two-run homer. Tampa Bay launched three home runs off Boston, including two solo dingers in the sixth inning, and its offense proved to be the difference as the Rays took their second win in a row and earned the victory in the series. Tampa Bay’s offense forced Rich Hill to leave after four innings, and they reached double-digit hits after only six innings. The Rays had five earned runs of nine hits off the Red Sox starter, and the southpaw had three strikeouts and one walk on the night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Randy Arozarena started the game off hot with a three-run home run in the first inning. The Rays left fielder batted 3-for-4 at the plate in his three RBI night.

— Yu Chang capped off the sixth inning with the second solo homer off Red Sox reliever Eduard Bazardo. The Tampa Bay shortstop batted 2-for-3 on the night and was walked once.

— Casas’ home run was his only hit of the night. He went 1-for-4 at the plate but continued to show why he is the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect.