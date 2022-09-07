Jake Paul To Take On UFC Legend In Next Boxing Match

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Paul’s latest venture in the boxing world will come against a certified legend.

Paul will take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Paul’s “Most Valuable Promotions” announced Tuesday.

The biggest fight of the year is happening Saturday, October 29th live from Phoenix, Arizona at Gila River Arena. #PaulSilva is official. @GilaRiverArena @ShowtimeBoxing @jakepaul @SpiderAnderson pic.twitter.com/oQwMPqmwUR — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 6, 2022

The fight will be contested at 187 pounds over eight three-minute rounds. But Paul says it won’t take that long to knock Silva out.

“Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is official… It’s an honor to be in there with the legendary Anderson Silva,” Paul said, via the announcement video. “Although, I’m gonna knock him out in under five rounds.”

This bout will be the fifth of Paul’s professional career, with the 25-year-old entering 4-0 overall and 3-0 against former UFC fighters. Paul defeated Ben Askren in April, 2021 and Tyrone Woodley in a pair of fights than spanned across last year. Paul’s latest scheduled fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. due to complications with his opponents.

Silva, 47 is long passed the prime of his fighting career, but has put together a respectable 3-1 record in his post-UFC boxing career. Once the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Silva held the UFC middleweight championship from 2006-2013. He has defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Bruno Machado and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in boxing.