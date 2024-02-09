Travis Kelce Super Bowl Betting Guide For Taylor Swift Fans

Good news, Swifties: We already outlined a handful of Taylor Swift-related prop bets you (theoretically) can make for Super Bowl LVIII.

Now, let’s focus on Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whose performance Sunday could go a long way toward determining whether the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, is Kansas City’s most-accomplished pass-catcher. And he typically plays his best football when the stakes are raised, as they were in the Chiefs’ three wins so far this postseason.

AFC wild-card round vs. Miami Dolphins (26-7 Chiefs win): seven catches (10 targets), 71 receiving yards

AFC divisional round at Buffalo Bills (27-24 Chiefs win): five catches (six targets), 75 receiving yards, two touchdowns

AFC Championship Game at Baltimore Ravens (17-10 Chiefs win): 11 catches (11 targets), 116 yards, touchdown

Those are excellent numbers for Kelce, who averaged 6.2 catches (8.1 targets) and 65.6 receiving yards per game in 15 regular-season contests. But again, they’re not all that surprising given his playoff track record. The 34-year-old racked up at least 71 receiving yards in 12 straight postseason games.

That’s significant because the over/under for Kelce receiving yards in Super Bowl LVIII was 72.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday night. The subdued total, relatively speaking, likely stems from Kelce regressing a bit receiving-wise during the regular season and the 49ers have a very good defense that’s shown an ability to shut down opposing tight ends.

Think Kelce can blow past that threshold and win MVP honors this Sunday? His odds to bring home the hardware were +1400 (a $100 wager would net you a $1,400 profit) at FanDuel Sportsbook on Friday.

The MVP award more often than not goes to the quarterback on the winning team, hence why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was the favorite at +150 and 49ers QB Brock Purdy sat right behind him at +210.

Here are some other Kelce-related prop bets for those Swift supporters looking to back her new man on the NFL’s biggest stage.

MVP: +1400

Anytime touchdown scorer: +100

First touchdown scorer: +750

To score 2+ touchdowns: +600

To score 3+ touchdowns: +3400

Receptions: Over 6.5 (-150), Under 6.5 (+122)

Receiving yards: Over 72.5 (-110), Under 72.5 (-110)

Rushing yards: Over 0.5 (+750), Under 0.5 (-2000)

Kelce, a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is wrapping up his 11th season, all with the Chiefs. He’s clearly closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he showed in recent weeks there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank to help pace Kansas City’s offense.

The Super Bowl will pose a challenge, because, again, San Francisco is loaded on both sides of the ball. The Niners are 2.5-point favorites for a reason. You can pretty much guarantee Mahomes will look for No. 87 early and often, though, so perhaps that will lead to another gaudy stat line.

Whatever the case, the Swift-Kelce love story would be that much more romantic with a Chiefs victory and postgame celebration. There’s even been social media chatter about whether Kelce will propose, although that seems a little farfetched this early in their budding relationship.

Kansas City, as noted, was a 2.5-point underdog as of Friday night at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Chiefs moneyline was +110, meaning a successful $100 bet on KC to win outright would result in a $110 profit.