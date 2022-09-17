Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reacts To Kevin Plawecki Being DFA’d

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s clear that Kevin Plawecki made quite an impact on the Red Sox during his time in Boston.

The Red Sox designated the catcher for assignment Saturday and now will turn to Reese McGuire and Connor Wong for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Plawecki struggled at the plate offensively this year, but he was well-respected by his teammates and was beloved by the Fenway Faithful. He had a hand in creating the home run cart celebration as well as helped make Tiesto and Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own”as the Red Sox’s unofficial anthem during the 2021 postseason.

Prior to Boston’s middle game against the Kansas City Royals, manager Alex Cora was asked about the decision to DFA Plawecki.

“It’s a hard one, but we have to be thinking about the future,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Some of Plawecki’s now-former teammates spent time with him after Friday’s win, per Speier, after the team learned of the move.

Plawecki took to Instagram to bid farewell to his team since 2020 as he embarks on free agency.