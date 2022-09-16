Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Practices Infield Before Game Vs. Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

Prior to first pitch of the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Kanas City Royals, designated hitter J.D. Martinez decided to display his infield skills at first base.

The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner is best known for his contributions at the plate, however, as tweeted in a video by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the 35-year-old shagged a few ground balls at first base during pregame warmups on Friday.

JD Martinez, who has yet to play on the outfield this year, taking grounders at first base (?) pic.twitter.com/SpJceDKZQn — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 16, 2022

Martinez, who last played a defensive position — which came in the outfield — for the Red Sox in 36 games last season, has never played first base throughout his 12-year major league career. In 122 games with the Red Sox this season, Martinez has only served as Boston’s designated hitter in the lineup.

With manager Alex Cora having options such as recently promoted top prospect Triston Casas and utility man Christian Arroyo, it’s highly doubtful that Martinez will take the field at first anytime soon. Not to mention only 19 regular-season games remain on the schedule and Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.