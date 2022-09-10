Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Demolish Grand Slam Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox scored more runs in the top of the first inning Saturday than they did in their previous two games combined thanks to Rafael Devers.

The star third baseman absolutely demolished a pitch from Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles with the bases loaded for a mammoth grand slam to left-center field.

Devers’ home run traveled 425 feet and gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead. You can watch Devers’ blast here:

Raffy making a grand entrance. pic.twitter.com/nWpsKU3ceR — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 10, 2022

Devers was afforded the bases-loaded opportunity after Tommy Pham worked a leadoff walk to begin the game and Alex Verdugo stung a single up the middle of the diamond. Lyles, who struggled out of the gate, then hit Xander Bogaerts.

For Devers, it was his team-leading 26th round-tripper of the season.