What Did Alex Cora Say To Matt Barnes During Intense Mound Visit?

Alex Cora looked like he meant business when he went out to talk to Matt Barnes in the ninth inning of a one-run game between the Red Sox and Twins on Wednesday.

Minnesota had chipped away at Boston’s 5-0 lead throughout the contest before Barnes, who gave up two runs in Tuesday’s loss, was called upon to try to halt the Red Sox’s losing streak. An infield single and a walk to begin the ninth put two on with nobody out before getting Luis Arraez to fly out.

Carlos Correa stepped to the plate which brought Cora to the mound. The manager didn’t appear to be telling Barnes what to throw or how to attack Correa. Rather it seemed Cora was doing much of the talking with Barnes listening.

Whatever Cora said worked because Barnes got Correa got ground into a game-ending double play to give the Red Sox a 6-5 win.

So, what did Cora say during his mound visit?

“Secrets,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe.

“It worked out,” Barnes told reporters. “In those situations I know I have to relax and not overthrow. I was able to make the pitch.”