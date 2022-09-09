Where Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi Stands With Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi aren’t ready yet to put an end to the starting pitcher’s season.

Eovaldi, who landed on the injured list on Aug. 23 due to right shoulder inflammation, is still trying to work his way back with only 23 games remaining after Boston’s tilt with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters the right-hander is expected to play catch Saturday and is scheduled for a bullpen session on Sunday, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

The 32-year-old hurler hasn’t pitched since Aug. 12 and has posted a 5-3 record to go along with a 4.15 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 18 starts. Eovaldi is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Kutter Crawford also looks to get back on the mound for the Red Sox before the season is over, but he seems to have more hurdles to overcome than Eovaldi. Crawford ended up on the 15-day IL this past Sunday due to shoulder impingement.

The 26-year-old hasn’t thrown a bullpen yet and hasn’t progressed as quickly as expected, per Abraham. Cora said “as of now” there’s optimism that Crawford will pitch before the season concludes on Oct. 5.

While Crawford struggled in his final three starts before the injury, he’s been a surprise in the Red Sox rotation this season. He’s gone 3-6 with a 5.47 ERA, but was one of Boston’s top pitchers from July to early August when he went six straight starts allowing three or fewer earned runs.

With Eovaldi and Crawford still rehabbing, the Red Sox turn to top pitching prospect Brayan Bello in the series opener against the Orioles on Friday. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET