Xander Bogaerts Continues Battle For AL Batting Title Vs. Reds

Bogaerts is so close to another personal accolade

by

3 hours ago

Xander Bogaerts draws closer and closer to a potential batting title.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night as Brayan Bello takes the mound.

Bogaerts currently is trailing Luis Arráez in the battle for the American League batting title as Arráez sits at .317 heading into the night and the Red Sox shortstop sits at .316, tied with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More MLB:

Rob Refsnyder Rockets Home Run To Give Red Sox Lead Vs. Reds
NBA free agent LaMarcus Aldridge
Previous Article

Could Celtics Add Former NBA All-Star After Robert Williams Report?
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara
Next Article

To Bruins’ Cam Neely, This Moment Sums Up Zdeno Chara Perfectly

Picked For You

Related