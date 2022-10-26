Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Ankle Storyline Finally Ends

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Wednesday had eight players limited in practice and three players not participate at all.

Quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t one of them.

Jones didn’t appear on the injury report for the first time since suffering a severe high-ankle sprain in Week 3. The Patriots quarterback reportedly took roughly 90% of the first team reps in Wednesday’s practice and will start Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Center David Andrews, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger all missed Wednesday’s practice. Andrews’ status for Week 8 is in doubt after an “extremely dirty hit” from Chicago Bears tackle Mike Pennel landed him in concussion protocol.

Here’s New England’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews — Concussion

DL Christian Barmore — Knee

S Kyle Dugger – Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor — Hamstring

WR Kendrick Bourne — Toe

LB Anfernee Jennings — Calf

CB Jonathan Jones — Ankle

G Mike Onwenu — Ankle

S Adrian Phillips — Shoulder

LB Josh Uche — Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn — Shoulder