Brad Marchand Assists On Charlie Coyle Goal To Put Bruins Ahead

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for Brad Marchand to make an impact in his season debut.

The Bruins took on the Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday, and Boston and Detroit went back and forth with a few near-chance opportunities. But at 13:42 in the first period, Charlie Coyle put the Black and Gold ahead off assists from Derek Forbort and Marchand.

Check out the goal below:

CC with the silly stuff. pic.twitter.com/Th1PScXDcD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2022

The goal was Coyle’s second of the season, and the assists were Forbort’s and Marchand’s first of the year.

The Bruins hope to improve to 7-1 after Thursday, and you can catch full coverage, along with postgame coverage, on NESN.