Kadarius Toney Drops Interesting Nugget After Giants-Chiefs Trade

Toney appears to be ready to go

1 hours ago

Just like that, Kadarius Toney is healthy and ready to contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday as the New York Giants decided to move on from a player who struggled to shed the label of “bust.” The former first-round pick played just 12 of a possible 24 games in his tenure as a Giant, dealing with injuries to his lower body that wouldn’t let him hit the field on a consistent basis — including a hamstring injury that has shelved him for the last five games. It appears, however, the 23-year-old is ready to make a return to the field.

In a now-deleted tweet, Toney clapped back at some critics who claimed he was faking his injury trying to get out of New York.

“That joke would’ve been funny if I was actually hurt still,” Toney wrote. “Lol. . . Irrelevant people don’t get updates.”

Toney must be healthy, as he would need to pass a physical before any trade goes through. When he does, if he hasn’t already, he will join Patrick Mahomes’ ever-growing group of weapons alongside Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

