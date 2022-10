Brandon Carlo made a difference in his return to the ice.

The Boston Bruins got the best of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night as they earned a 3-1 victory.

In his return, Carlo played 18:29 minutes and was a key contributor on the Bruins’ penalty kill to help the Black and Gold get the win.

