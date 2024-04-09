The Bruins close out their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as Jim Montgomery’s side continues its playoff preparation.

Boston heads into Tuesday’s matchup at TD Garden on a four-game winning streak. The Black and Gold are coming off a dramatic overtime victory over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Saturday. Jesper Boqvist came through as the hero scoring the game-winner, and those contributions will be needed once the postseason arrives.

Justin Brazeau remains out with an upper-body injury, and Pat Maroon is “making the right steps” in his recovery from back surgery. But he’s not ready to suit up Tuesday; he could be ready to make his Bruins debut Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk are expected to be healthy scratches Tuesday night, and Jeremy Swayman is expected to rotate in for Linus Ullmark.

Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of Bruins-Hurricanes on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Carolina.

BOSTON BRUINS (46-17-15)

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

CAROLINA HURRICANES (49-22-27)

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

