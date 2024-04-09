The Bruins close out their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as Jim Montgomery’s side continues its playoff preparation.
Boston heads into Tuesday’s matchup at TD Garden on a four-game winning streak. The Black and Gold are coming off a dramatic overtime victory over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Saturday. Jesper Boqvist came through as the hero scoring the game-winner, and those contributions will be needed once the postseason arrives.
Justin Brazeau remains out with an upper-body injury, and Pat Maroon is “making the right steps” in his recovery from back surgery. But he’s not ready to suit up Tuesday; he could be ready to make his Bruins debut Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk are expected to be healthy scratches Tuesday night, and Jeremy Swayman is expected to rotate in for Linus Ullmark.
Story continues below advertisement
Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of Bruins-Hurricanes on NESN starting at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Carolina.
BOSTON BRUINS (46-17-15)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Story continues below advertisement
Jeremy Swayman
CAROLINA HURRICANES (49-22-27)
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Story continues below advertisement
“Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.“
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images