The Bruins head back to Boston for a huge Atlantic Division clash as the postseason draws near.
Boston went 4-2 on its six-game road trip that was capped off by a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Black and Gold will continue their playoff preparation with a Saturday matinee matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.
The Bruins are four points ahead of Paul Maurice’s side heading into Saturday, and a win would add more cushion in the Atlantic Divison standings and complete the season series sweep over Florida.
Captain Brad Marchand did not participate in morning skate Friday, but he is expected to suit up. Pat Maroon continues to make progress from recovery from back surgery, but despite skating on the second line, he is not expected to play with five regular season games left to go. Justin Brazeau remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
Story continues below advertisement
Linus Ullmark will rotate in for Jeremy Swayman, and Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk are expected to be healthy scratches.
Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are the projected Bruins-Panthers lines and defensive pairings.
BOSTON BRUINS (45-17-15)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko
Story continues below advertisement
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
FLORIDA PANTHERS (48-24-5)
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Josh Mahura — Dmitry Kulikov
Story continues below advertisement
Sergei Bobrovsky
“Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.”
Featured image via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images