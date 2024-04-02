The Bruins aim to finish their six-game road trip on a high note as they prepare for their penultimate matchup of the trip against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Boston heads into Tuesday after splitting the first four games of its road trip. The B’s beat the Washington Capitals in a shootout at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The victory kept the Black and Gold atop of the Atlantic Division, and they’ll face a Predators side aiming to maintain their spot in the Western Conference wild-card chase.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at Tuesday’s morning skate that James van Riemsdyk will replace Jakub Lauko, which means Johnny Beecher will slot into the fourth line, per NESN’s Adam Pellerin. Mason Lohrei will be in for Matt Grzelcyk and pair with Brandon Carlo. Linus Ullmark gets the nod between the pipes after Jeremy Swayman helped lead the shootout victory over the Capitals. Pat Maroon practiced again this week as he draws nearer to a return from back surgery in February.

Puck drop for Bruins-Predators is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 7 p.m. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn on NESN+.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (43-17-15)

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (43-27-4)

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker– Colton Sissons — Cody Glass

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

