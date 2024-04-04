The Boston Bruins will take the ice for their sixth consecutive road game as they face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday night.
The Black and Gold, who rank third in the league in points (103) after eclipsing the century mark, have won each of their last two games. Most recently, the Bruins earned a shutout victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Carolina, which sits just behind Boston in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off consecutive wins including a shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
With Justin Brazeau considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Jakub Lauko will play alongside James van Riemsdyk and Johnny Beecher on the fourth line. Jesper Boqvist will bump up while Morgan Geekie will shift to the top line.
Matt Grzelcyk and Parker Wotherspoon will return to the blueline and replace Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk on the second and third pairings, respectively.
Story continues below advertisement
Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Check out projected lines and pairings for both teams here.
BOSTON BRUINS (44-17-15)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke
Story continues below advertisement
Jeremy Swayman
CAROLINA HURRICANES (47-21-7)
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen
Jack Drury — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Story continues below advertisement
Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images