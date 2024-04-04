The Boston Bruins will take the ice for their sixth consecutive road game as they face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday night.

The Black and Gold, who rank third in the league in points (103) after eclipsing the century mark, have won each of their last two games. Most recently, the Bruins earned a shutout victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Carolina, which sits just behind Boston in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off consecutive wins including a shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

With Justin Brazeau considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Jakub Lauko will play alongside James van Riemsdyk and Johnny Beecher on the fourth line. Jesper Boqvist will bump up while Morgan Geekie will shift to the top line.

Matt Grzelcyk and Parker Wotherspoon will return to the blueline and replace Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk on the second and third pairings, respectively.

Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out projected lines and pairings for both teams here.

BOSTON BRUINS (44-17-15)

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

CAROLINA HURRICANES (47-21-7)

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Jack Drury — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

