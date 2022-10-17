Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson Get Heated After Crash In Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson crashed into each other during Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and it resulted in a heated clash.

Wallace’s No. 45 Toyota hit the wall and came back down the track, spinning Larson and himself, crashing into the outside wall. Wallace went to confront Larson about the crash, which also involved Christopher Bell. The confrontation involved a lot of pushing and shoving but no punches were thrown.

You can view the wreck and the infield confrontation below:

Wallace appeared to blame Larson for the crash, and it elaborated after his day in Las Vegas was finished.

“When you get shoved in the fence, deliberately like he (Larson) did, trying to force me to lift — the steering was gone, and he just so happened to be there,” Wallace said, per NASCAR. “I hate it for our team. We had a super-fast car — not on short-run speed, we were kind of falling back there and (Kyle) Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb.