Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises.

Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Never one to reflect on personal accomplishments, the 70-year-old deflected the praise onto his players postgame.

“You can’t win games in this league without good players. I’m very fortunate to have coached a lot of great players and have had a lot of great coaches on my staff through the years,” Belichick said postgame, per transcript provided by the Browns. “A lot of those guys have gone on to have tremendous careers and players obviously — many of them are Patriots Hall of Fame or NFL Hall of Fame, or are going to be. Winning games in this league is about having good players and I’m very fortunate to have a lot of them. I had them in New York. I had them in Cleveland. I have them here.”

Though he didn’t give much in terms of celebration, the eight-time Super Bowl champion received plenty of nice words from his players.

“That is just a lot of hard work, a lot of hours, a lot of execution and a lot of attention to detail that he bestows on his players,” Matthew Judon said postgame, per Browns transcripts. “We just go out there and execute. For him to tie that record and hopefully overcome it, that is really really nice.”

Some Patriots newcomers made sure to point out the impact he made on their careers before they had ever been coached by the future Hall of Famer.