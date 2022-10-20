Christian Barmore Has Hilarious Stance About His Bad Eating Habits

It doesn’t come as a surprise that at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore doesn’t adhere to any limitations when it comes to his food intake.

Barmore and many of his teammates are in agreement that he’s the least-healthiest eater on the Patriots while other players received votes for their bad eating habits in a locker room survey done by The Athletic.

But Barmore’s response to the way he eats is so hilariously relatable that it makes him seem more like an NFL fan who sits down on a couch to watch games every Sunday instead of playing in them.

“Every day I eat a cheat meal,” Barmore told The Athletic’s Chad Graff. “I ain’t got no plan with it. Everybody can’t do what I can (with) eating.”

It seems like the Patriots may have tried to curtail Barmore’s eating habits, but the 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama rebuffed any thoughts of that, continuing to indulge himself in anything that he wants for food.

“I like it all, man,” Barmore said. “They told me to stay away from the pancakes, but I can’t stay away from the pancakes.”

Somebody get Barmore an endorsement deal with a New England diner or breakfast place immediately. He would be a great spokesman due to his love for pancakes.