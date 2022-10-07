NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Aggressively Investigating’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Golden State Warriors aren’t messing around with the video showing Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole.

TMZ Sports revealed the jaw-dropping video Friday, sending social media into a frenzy and raising questions about how the outlet obtained the footage. The incident, in which Green coldcocked Poole after being shoved, occurred Wednesday during a practice closed to the media.

Sources told ESPN the Warriors have been “aggressively investigating” both the altercation and the release of the video. ESPN also reported, citing sources, that Golden State is taking “every legal course of action” to discover how the video leaked.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, head coach Steve Kerr and star point guard Stephen Curry all spoke with reporters Thursday, after Green apologized to Poole and the team. Any effort to sweep the fracas under the rug was upended Friday, though, when TMZ Sports dropped the video showing Green delivering a brutal punch.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the situation turning physical or whether the organization will discipline Green for his actions. But it’s not a great look for the defending NBA champions, who begin their title defense Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the video leak definitely escalates the drama, both because of its jarring content and inherent privacy concerns over who allowed the footage to surface.