Rams-49ers Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’

With Week 4 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Now, let’s examine three bets to make for this NFC West rivalry. We’ll start with the moneyline.

49ers moneyline (-125, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Rams have so many injuries up and down the roster but none more meaningful than those in the secondary. Los Angeles is likely to be without three cornerbacks. That could spell trouble for a defense that hasn’t played anything like last season’s championship run. Although the 49ers don’t possess a high-octane offense, this could be a spot where they find their grove. It will be difficult for the Rams on the defensive side of the ball, but it could be equally tough offensively as well. They rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. I’ll take the 49ers at home to get the win on the moneyline at -125 at DraftKings.

George Kittle anytime touchdown (+175, DraftKings)

Kittle’s production has been hampered by a groin injury in the first few weeks of the season. Kittle also has been tasked with blocking more in the offensive scheme due to the injury to offensive lineman Trent Williams. Despite all of the roadblocks, Kittle still managed to snag four balls on five targets in his first game back in action during last week’s win against Denver. I’m expecting much more production from the tight end against the Rams. In three games against Los Angeles last season, he had two touchdowns. Kittle also has a reputation for being a player that steps up on the big stage. That’s why I’m betting on him at +175 to find the end zone.

Matthew Stafford to throw an interception (-125, DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday night is for Stafford to continue his trend of turning the ball over. While he didn’t throw an interception last week in a win against the Cardinals, Stafford still had managed to throw five combined in the first two weeks of the season. Overall, Stafford hasn’t looked sharp throwing the football. In two of the Rams’ first three games, Stafford failed to eclipse 250 yards and didn’t throw for more than one touchdown in those games. Meanwhile this 49ers defense has been stout, to say the least. They come in ranked No. 1 overall in total defense by points allowed and yards per play. Stafford is due to throw at least one to the 49ers.