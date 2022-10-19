Ex-Patriot Explains Why Beating Browns Is ‘Big Deal’ For Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has always had a good record when coaching against the Browns, and according to one former Patriot, it’s not why you may think.

The Patriots improved to 3-3, taking home a 38-15 road victory over the Browns on Sunday. While Bailey Zappe and his possible QB competition with Mac Jones has dominated headlines, something that flew under the radar was Belichick tying George Halas on the all-time coaching wins list against his former team. Speaking on his “Green Light” podcast this week, former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long made it clear that the accomplishment likely wasn’t flying under the radar in New England’s locker room, however.

“Bill Belichick always takes it to the Browns,” Long said. “You know why? Because Jim Brown is watching, and Jim Brown is like his favorite person on the planet. … When we went to Cleveland (in 2016), it was a big deal to beat those guys. And then after the game, he was like, ‘Stop the bus.’ And we all got off the bus at Jim Brown’s statue and took a big team picture, bro.”

You can find evidence of that team picture here, with Long posted up alongside Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount, James White, Martellus Bennett and others.

With such a vivid memory, Long wondered if the Patriots had done the same this time around, texting McCourty to ask. Turns out, they had.

Always a fan of history, Belichick can be seen admiring the Brown statue outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.