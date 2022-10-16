Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal.

Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.

Dave Roberts and company saw their season end Saturday when the Padres secured a 5-3 win at Petco Park. After NLDS Game 4, Mookie Betts revealed what the Dodgers manager told his players once the final nail was put in their coffin.

“Just that we had a great run,” Betts told reporters, per a clip shared by SportsNet LA. “I mean, we had a really good team, won 111 games. Just goes to show you, winning in the postseason is not easy. Nobody’s gonna roll over and just hand you wins. You gotta earn it and we didn’t.”

The Dodgers entered the playoffs as a +340 bet to win the 2022 World Series, the shortest number available at DraftKings Sportsbook. This season marks only the second time since 2016 that LA didn’t reach at least the NL Championship Series.

As for the Padres, they move on to battle the Philadelphia Phillies for the Senior Circut pennant. NLCS Game 1 is slated for Tuesday in San Diego.