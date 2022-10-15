Watch Pavel Zacha Score First Goal With Bruins Vs. Coyotes

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins got on the scoreboard early during their home opener Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

After winning their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, the Bruins offense didn’t take too long to get on the board.

Kicking off his first career campaign with Boston, Zacha scored his first goal as a member of the Bruins in the first period. The goal was assisted by Bruins left wing Nick Foligno, marking the 500th career point for the veteran.

Watch Zacha bury his first Bruins goal here:

First (of many, we're sure) for Zacha as a Bruin! pic.twitter.com/em7un0pZtk — NESN (@NESN) October 15, 2022

The goal, which came on a power play, ricocheted off the goalpost when it was initially fired off Foligno’s stick, positioning Zacha to get the puck past Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka.

The Bruins currently lead the Coyotes 1-0 in the first period. You can catch the rest of the action live on NESN.