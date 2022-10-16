Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden.
The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins set the tone early, however, could’ve had more to show for it.
What amounted to a late nail-bitter, ultimately began in dominant fashion for the Bruins.
Keeping an early offensive momentum rolling after the Bruins’ five-goal showing to kick off their year on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals, Boston began their play in front of the home crowd in a very similar fashion — tallying twice once again in the opening period against the Coyotes.
The Bruins had to overcome some sloppy late-game play in the final two periods, in which they were without defensemen Brandon Carlo who exited the game with an upper-body injury after the first period, and Charlie McAvoy who?s still working his comeback.
Arizona’s offense worked a late-game comeback against the Bruins, responding with back-to-back goals to open up the third period.
Thanks to Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort, who delivered in crunch time, Boston escaped with the win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pavel Zacha broke open the contest early in the first period, scoring his first goal in a Bruins uniform in the process. Zacha finished his night with three shots on goal, playing 8:03 minutes against the Coyotes.
— Nick Foligno, who notched his 500th career point after assisting Zacha’s score-opening goal, also recorded his first goal of the season after scoring in the game’s second period. The 34-year-old veteran finished with
— The game-decider came from defenseman Forbort, who delivered in the final period of play. The 30-year-old veteran played 17:49 minutes on the ice, totaling three shots on goal.
