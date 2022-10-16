Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins set the tone early, however, could’ve had more to show for it.

What amounted to a late nail-bitter, ultimately began in dominant fashion for the Bruins.

Keeping an early offensive momentum rolling after the Bruins’ five-goal showing to kick off their year on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals, Boston began their play in front of the home crowd in a very similar fashion — tallying twice once again in the opening period against the Coyotes.

The Bruins had to overcome some sloppy late-game play in the final two periods, in which they were without defensemen Brandon Carlo who exited the game with an upper-body injury after the first period, and Charlie McAvoy who?s still working his comeback.