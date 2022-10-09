How Tom Brady, Bucs Addressed Questionable Crunch Time Call

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in the win column for the first time at home this season, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Week 5 behind a highly questionable and crucial late-game call by the officials.

In the fourth quarter, Atlanta trailed Tampa Bay by six with 3:03 minutes remaining and Buccaneers ball. On third-and-5 nearly mid-field, Brady was brought down by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in what appeared to be a clean-as-a-whistle sack. However, Jarrett and the Falcons were flagged, charged with a roughing the passer call in what would’ve resulted in a Buccaneers turnover, giving the Falcons a shot at winning the game.

Watch the full play unfold here.

Brady, who outplayed Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, threw for 351 yards while completing 35-of-52 attempts with one passing touchdown.

The 45-year-old veteran, currently in the midst of a divorce battle, kept his postgame reaction brief and straightforward.

“I don’t throw the flags,” Brady told reporters, as seen on video.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles stood by the officials ruling on the play, referencing the current state of NFL concussion concerns while dismissing any potential biases leaning Brady’s way.