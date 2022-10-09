How Tom Brady, Bucs Addressed Questionable Crunch Time Call

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in the win column for the first time at home this season, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Week 5 behind a highly questionable and crucial late-game call by the officials.
In the fourth quarter, Atlanta trailed Tampa Bay by six with 3:03 minutes remaining and Buccaneers ball. On third-and-5 nearly mid-field, Brady was brought down by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in what appeared to be a clean-as-a-whistle sack. However, Jarrett and the Falcons were flagged, charged with a roughing the passer call in what would’ve resulted in a Buccaneers turnover, giving the Falcons a shot at winning the game.
Watch the full play unfold here.
Brady, who outplayed Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, threw for 351 yards while completing 35-of-52 attempts with one passing touchdown.
The 45-year-old veteran, currently in the midst of a divorce battle, kept his postgame reaction brief and straightforward.
“I don’t throw the flags,” Brady told reporters, as seen on video.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles stood by the officials ruling on the play, referencing the current state of NFL concussion concerns while dismissing any potential biases leaning Brady’s way.
“I saw that one being called,” Bowles said. “I saw it against Tua (Tagovailoa) since he got it, I saw it in the London game this morning. So, I think they’re starting to crack down on some of the things. … I don’t know. Right now, the way they’re calling it, I think a lot of people would’ve got that call.”
Those within the sports media weren’t on board with the crucial late-game call.
“That?s a bulljive call against Jarrett,” former Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe tweeted. “That was not roughing the passer on Brady.”
“This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I?ve ever seen,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted. “Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed.
As a result, Brady is now 11-0 in his career against the Falcons.