Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Marriage Problems Reportedly ‘Nothing New’

Apparently, any previous marital problems Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had, the power couple did a good job of keeping under wraps.

Turmoil has surrounded the 45-year-old star quarterback and Brazilian supermodel in recent months, especially with things heating up as of late with the two reportedly hiring divorce lawyers.

However, according to PEOPLE, this isn’t the first time Brady and Bündchen’s marriage has experienced strife.

“(The problems) are 10 years old,” a source told PEOPLE. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them.”

PEOPLE also reported on Friday that Bündchen is ready to “move on” from her marriage to the former New England Patriots great. The two were wedded in February of 2009. With their relationship looking unsalvageable, it seems to have obviously taken a toll on Brady.

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” a source close to Brady told PEOPLE. “He feels very hurt by her.”

And according to that source, Brady is playing defense for seemingly the first time in his career.