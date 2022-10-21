Bill Belichick Still Playing Coy About Patriots Quarterback Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday, a rather definitive report indicated there is no quarterback controversy in New England, and that Mac Jones will start for the Patriots once he’s healthy.

Additionally, all signs point toward Jones returning from his three-game absence when the Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Despite rookie Bailey Zappe capturing the hearts of New Englanders this month, “Zappe Fever” appears to have reached its end.

And yet, Bill Belichick apparently remains committed to ensuring his plans are shrouded in mystery. Ever since Jones went down with a high-ankle sprain, Belichick has played coy with reporters asking both about Jones’ status and whether Zappe has done enough to keep the starting quarterback job moving forward. That trend continued Friday.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” Belichick, reciting his now-favorite refrain, said when asked whether he’d made a decision on who will start Monday night.

Again, Jones seemingly is in line to start Week 7. The sophomore quarterback reportedly expects to be available to play, leaving the ball in the Patriots’ court.

New England will practice again Saturday, after which it will release an official injury report for Monday’s game. So, we’ll have a better idea of Jones’ status as the weekend progresses.

The Patriots and Bears will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.