Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe? Cases For, Against Each Patriots QB

There reportedly is no quarterback controversy in New England. Once he’s healthy enough to return from his high ankle sprain, Mac Jones will reclaim the Patriots’ starting quarterback job, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

But should he? Or, more specifically, should he this week?

The Patriots are preparing to host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Jones “expects to be available” for that game, and his activity at practice Thursday suggested he is in line to start after sitting out the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

Some fans, though, have called for the Patriots to stick with rookie Bailey Zappe, who’s now 2-0 as a starter and has impressed in Jones’ absence. Ahead of Jones’ likely return to the lineup, we took a closer look at the cases for and against each Patriots QB:

THE CASE FOR MAC JONES

There’s a reason Jones entered this season as the Patriots’ unquestioned starter. He’s coming off one of the best seasons by any rookie QB in recent memory, leading the Patriots to 10 wins and a playoff berth and making the Pro Bowl, albeit as a deep alternate. Did he show the improvement many were hoping for in the first few weeks of Year 2? No. Jones needs to be more careful with the ball and cut down on his turnovers (five interceptions over the first three games, including three in Week 3), and if he can’t do that, it likely won’t take the coaching staff long to hand the reins back to Zappe.

But that less-than-stellar start doesn’t erase all the promise Jones showed in 2021 when he looked like he had the makings of a legit franchise QB. And let’s not forget how much other areas of the Patriots’ offense already have improved. Remember how awful the running game looked over the summer? It’s now back to being one of the NFL’s best. Remember how disjointed the O-line was, with free rushers streaking through left and right? Those problems have largely been remedied (though Isaiah Wynn’s play at right tackle remains an issue).

A combination of increased comfort in New England’s new offense and some necessary scheme tweaks triggered those turnarounds. The same easily could happen with Jones, especially if the Patriots carry over some of the adjustments that have helped Zappe succeed. Chief among those: a sharp uptick in play-action usage, which the Patriots largely eschewed during Jones’ three starts. They’ve utilized play-action — which often creates wider windows and easier throws for QBs — on 31.6% of Zappe’s dropbacks this season, compared to a 10.8% rate for Jones that’s the lowest of any NFL starter, per Pro Football Focus.