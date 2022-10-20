Could Weather Impact Mac Jones’ Status For Patriots-Bears Game?

Mac Jones reportedly will be healthy enough to play for the Patriots on Monday, but could factors beyond his control keep him off the field?

New England is scheduled to host the Chicago Bears on Monday night with kickoff at Gillette Stadium scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. And, as of Thursday morning, multiple forecasts indicated at least a chance of rain in the Foxboro, Mass. area.

AccuWeather currently lists precipitation chances at 91% in the daytime and 94% at night, including 84% during the evening with estimated rainfall of 0.20 inches. Chances of thunderstorms also are at 56% for nighttime.

That said, people always should follow their local meteorologists over online weather services, as they focus on specific areas when building their forecasts. Moreover, much can change between now and Monday evening, and it still is too early to know with any certainty whether it will be raining while the Patriots and Bears are playing.

Meteorologist Matt Noyes of WBTS-CD currently projects a 70% chain of rain for Monday. You can click here for his full Thursday morning weathercast.

Our #FirstAlert 10-day shows a stretch of fine fall weather extending thru at least Sat, when temps recover to 65-70° – an amazing feeling under sun! Sunday brings more clouds, a building chance of showers as an ocean storm organizes south, extending shower chance into next week. pic.twitter.com/t1CCUGDMSo — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) October 19, 2022

Next storm up has sped up quite a bit. Looks like we may be losing Sunday outdoors and gaining one watching football and cookin' pic.twitter.com/SH1ZE5JvxH — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) October 19, 2022

So, what does this all mean for Jones, who still is recovering from a severe high-ankle sprain?