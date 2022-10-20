Mac Jones Rumors: Patriots QB Beating This Original Injury Timeline

If Mac Jones indeed returns for the Patriots on Monday, he reportedly would be doing so way ahead of schedule.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday reported that Jones expects to be available Monday night when New England hosts the Chicago Bears. A subsequent report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe indicated the Patriots will stick with Jones as their starting quarterback despite the recent success of rookie backup Bailey Zappe. Hours later on the practice field, Jones sure looked like someone who is planning on playing this week.

But would he be coming back too soon? A report from Phill Perry of NBC Sports Boston suggests Jones and the Patriots might be taking an aggressive approach with the sophomore quarterback’s recovery.

“My understanding is that Mac Jones’ injury was deemed a 4-6 week issue,” Perry tweeted Thursday. “Bears game would be 4 weeks and 1 day from when he was hurt.”

Perry added: “The ankle has shown steady improvement, per source. Expectation is he’ll be ready.”

It still remains to be seen whether Jones actually suits up against Chicago. Plus, the weather forecast for “Monday Night Football” is worth watching.

Still, all signs point toward the 24-year-old making his return in a few days. The Patriots and Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.