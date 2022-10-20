Mac Jones Takes Another Step Toward Return At Latest Patriots Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Reports Thursday morning indicated Mac Jones is likely to start this week when the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears.

Thursday’s practice offered more supporting evidence.

Jones, who’s missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, began the Patriots’ first practice of Week 7 by leading a sled drill with New England’s offensive linemen.

Why is that relevant? Because that’s typically the responsibility of the expected starting quarterback. Brian Hoyer did it in Week 4, when he initially replaced Jones before suffering his own injury and giving way to Zappe. Last week, Zappe was the one leading that drill, with Jones and practice squadder Garrett Gilbert throwing elsewhere.

More progress today from Mac Jones. He led the O-line sled drill at the start of practice, which typically is the expected starting QB?s responsibility.



Also didn?t look like his ankles were as heavily taped as they were in previous weeks. pic.twitter.com/gx0oPs4sdF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 20, 2022

Jones also appeared to move freely Thursday, without the limp that hindered him for two weeks after his injury, and his ankles were not as heavily taped, though he may have been wearing some sort of brace on his injured left one.

Looked like Mac Jones was wearing a brace on the bottom of his left leg just above the ankle pic.twitter.com/lMgvTJqP6v — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 20, 2022

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported before practice that Jones “expects to be available” when the Patriots host the Bears on “Monday Night Football.” A subsequent report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe indicated Jones will start over Zappe when he is healthy enough to return.