Patriots Report Card: Grading Each Position After Win Over Lions

RUNNING BACK: A

Damien Harris played just six snaps before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. But thanks to Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots didn’t need him. Stevenson was phenomenal in this game, setting career highs in carries (25), rushing yards (161) and snap rate (90%) as he rampaged through Detroit’s porous run defense. Pro Football Focus credited him with six forced missed tackles — a seemingly conservative mark — and 111 yards after contact, a large chunk of which came on his 49-yard rumble during the first quarter.

Belichick has raved about Stevenson in multiple forums since the game, saying he “loves” the second-year pro and has “as much confidence as you could possibly have” in his ability to be a productive three-down back. Stevenson also caught two passes for 14 yards and held up well in blitz pickup, though he did let up one pressure. He’s now outsnapped Harris in each of the last four games, and there’s no reason for that to change even if Harris’ injury does not cause him to miss time.

TIGHT END: B

After a quiet opening month, Henry finally broke out with four catches on five targets for 54 yards. All four resulted in first downs, including a 23-yarder on the Patriots’ first possession and a diving 6-yard pickup on third-and-3. He also had a 17-yard catch-and-run on a scramble-drill checkdown from Zappe. Henry did allow one pressure when he got matched up against Hutchinson and wasn’t a mauler in the run game, but this looked more like the player he was for the Patriots last season.

Henry also played all but one snap with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith sidelined with an ankle injury. Matt Sokol was elevated from the practice squad but didn’t see the field until the fourth quarter.

WIDE RECEIVER: B-

Meyers carries the grade here. He came back from a two-game absence to catch seven passes for 111 yards and the third touchdown of his NFL career. Meyers’ stats over his last two appearances: 21 targets, 16 catches, 206 yards, one score. He continues to be the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver and is PFF’s fifth-highest-graded player at his position, trailing only Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.

The rest of New England’s wideouts were a mixed bag. DeVante Parker didn’t catch a pass but drew two defensive pass interference penalties totaling 47 yards. The Patriots appeared to manage his typically high snap count in the second half. Kendrick Bourne saw his largest workload of the season (34 snaps) but was targeted just once (a third-and-long screen in the third quarter that went nowhere) and was flagged for two pre-snap penalties. Agholor didn’t see the field after his drop-turned-interception, with the Patriots later announcing he had a hamstring injury. Tyquan Thornton had a quiet (two catches, 7 yards) but encouraging debut, playing 25 snaps in his return from a broken collarbone. Lil’Jordan Humphrey was used almost exclusively as a run blocker, helping fill the Smith void.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A

Zappe called this unit (the five starters plus extra tackle Marcus Cannon) the “MVPs” of Sunday’s game. They bullied the Lions up front to clear holes for Stevenson and made sure Zappe hardly was touched. Detroit hit the rookie QB just once — a second-quarter sack that was wiped out by a defensive penalty — and pressured him on only two of his 22 dropbacks. PFF charged those pressures to Henry and Stevenson, so this was a rare clean sheet across the board for New England’s O-line. It’s no coincidence that the Patriots’ two best blocking performances this season have come in their two victories.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A-

Still missing longtime starter Lawrence Guy, the Patriots were able to remedy most of the run-game issues that plagued them in losses to Baltimore and Green Bay. Detroit broke off a few 10-plus-yard runs but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, 2 yards below its NFL-leading season average. D-tackles Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore were at the point of attack on the first of six Patriots fourth-down stops, with Godchaux later saying it was “disrespectful” and “very insulting” for the Lions to go for it on fourth-and-1 in their own territory.