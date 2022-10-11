Braves SP Spencer Strider on NLDS Roster by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Atlanta Braves official Twitter, star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider is on the team’s National League Division Series roster.

Strider, who inked a six-year, $75 million extension on Monday, has not pitched since September 18 after being placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

“I feel good, and hopefully, it keeps trending in that direction,” said Strider.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider would not be available for Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies as the 23-year-old will throw a bullpen session before the contest. However, Strider could be an option to start Game 3 or serve as a vital reliever.

“He’s succeeded in both roles,” said catcher Travis d’Arnaud. “Just to have him out there is big for us and would be tremendous.”

Strider enjoyed one of the finest debut seasons in franchise history, compiling a 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 202:45 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 131.2 innings pitched (31 appearances).

