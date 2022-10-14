Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Celebrates NLDS Homer With Epic Bat Spike

Seven years ago to the exact day that ex-outfielder José Bautista produced one of the most iconic bat flips in Major League Baseball postseason history, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins introduced the bat spike following a key home run.

The right-handed hitter launched a three-run blast off Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider in the bottom of the third inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series, and celebrated accordingly. Hoskins’ emotions overtook him on the elevated stage as it was his first career postseason home run.

Check out Hoskins’ round-tripper, plus his must-see bat spike here:

OH MY GOODNESS PHILLY IS ROCKING!



HOSKINS 3 RUN SHOT!



?: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/dTzCym83M6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2022

Hoskins, who launched the first pitch he saw in that at-bat from Strider into the stands, took FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal through his mindset for the critical play during a mid-game interview.

“We all know he throws hard,” Hoskins told Rosenthal. “Just got to be on the fastball there. I was just lucky to get one in the middle of the plate and down. He’s tough to hit, right? Tough to square up that’s why he’s pitching in this game. I don’t know after that. I don’t know if my feet touched the ground.”

It’s certainly a feel-good moment for Hoskins, who was 1-for-18 in this year’s playoffs with six strikeouts going into the contest. Hoskins’ homer gave the Phillies a 4-0 cushion and Bryce Harper followed up with a two-run dinger later in the inning as well.