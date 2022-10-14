This Inexplicable Aaron Judge Stat Will Rattle Yankees Fans

On Friday, power-hitting star outfielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees took the field at Yankee Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series.
After closing his seventh career big league campaign in historic fashion by becoming the all-time AL home run leader (62), Judge has continued to make all-time history at the plate, just not in the same fashion.
Judge went 0-for-5 in the batter’s box against the Guardians, striking out four times which now keeps the 30-year-old hitless after back-to-back postseason contests. After also leading the AL in home runs (52) during his first full major league season, Judge endured an identical drought against Cleveland, striking out four times in the 2017 ALDS on three occasions.
With Game 2 serving as the fourth time Judge has done so, the superstar — scheduled for a payday this upcoming offseason — remains the only player in Major League Baseball history to strikeout four times in a playoff game after leading the league in homers, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, however, isn’t concerned despite the home crowd showering Judge with a sea of boos following the underwhelming October performance.
“It’s the Bronx, man,” Boone said, per YES Network video. “I mean, it’s baseball. You’re up against the best, tough-hitting conditions. … Great hitters go 0 for on a given day. … Great hitters fail more often than they succeed even when you’re rolling.
Boone added: “They neutralized him here these first two days, pitched him really tough, but he’ll get back on the horse and be as dangerous as they come tomorrow night.”
The Yankees, after losing Game 2 in 10 innings, 4-2, head over to Progressive Field where the Guardians will host Game 3 on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET.